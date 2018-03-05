Twin Falls Shop Pays it Forward With Prom Dresses

Ooh La La! Boutique in Twin Falls is offering some help for the girl whose family can't afford a Prom Dress.

If you know someone who is struggling or is struggling themselves, head to the boutique and they would love to pay it forward.

Going to Prom is kind of like a right of passage and it can turn into a huge spectacle. From the over the top Prom-posals to the effort it takes to get ready, it gets expensive. Liyah Babayan, owner of Ooh La La! Boutique in Twin Falls doesn't want any girl to miss her prom because they can't afford a dress.

She is asking that anyone who knows someone who is struggling or is struggling themselves, to head to the boutique and they would love to pay it forward.

Plus, she sweetened the deal by stating anyone else looking for a dress can bring in their report cards, show they have good grades and get a discount!

They are located at 132 Main Ave. in Downtown Twin Falls.

Head here for more information and to contact the shop.

