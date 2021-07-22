Twin Falls Softball Team Closer To World Series Championship

The Twin Falls 14u softball team has made it another step closer to the Babe Ruth Softball World Series with more games being played today. The team was able to make it past the first set of elimination rounds.

This is the first time ever a Twin Falls team, baseball or softball, has been able to make it this far. No team prior has ever made it to the tournament let alone get this far in it. We are excited that these girls are not only representing Twin Falls but the Pacific Northwest.

PC: Tiffany Fowler

They have been guaranteed 8 games with one game already played on July 21st where they unfortunately lost 13-4 to a team from Florida and lost 10 to 5 from a team called Lakeshore Tribe. The Twin Falls Impact is playing Millville today and a team that goes by Sugar and Spice. Since both of those games will be played today, July 22nd, we will update as information about how the games go becomes available.

Honestly, win or lose these girls have accomplished something incredibly special and working hard to better themselves in a sport that they obviously love. If you would like to follow along, you can see the bracket information here or you can follow the live stream games on YouTube through this website. The bracket tells you which field they will be playing on and when so you can make sure you are watching the right team.

I hope we have good news by the end of the day.

