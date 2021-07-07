This is the first time that any team has qualified for the World Series in Twin Falls in both softball or baseball. The Twin Falls team is representing the Pacific Northwest Regional Team and will head to the Babe Ruth World Series if they can get a little help.

Babe Ruth All Star is a local non profit league that has worked hard to get a great team together after a rough year.

Who is this Twin Falls youth team

These young girls are going to try to compete in the World Series which would put them against teams from all over the world. The World Series is in Treasure Coast Florida from July 18th through July 27th. Again, this is the first time a team from Twin Falls has ever made it which is pretty outstanding.

How can you help?

The team has already raised $20 thousand dollars to go but they are in need of about 15 thousand dollars more. They do have a Go Fund Me account and you can check out more information about that by clicking here. If the team does not get the money they need they will likely not be able to go. They are a 14 and under all star team

Because Babe Ruth is a local non profit, all donations are a tax write off.

Why should I donate?

This is a once in a life time opportunity for these girls to go. If you feel so inclined to help some athletes working hard for this opportunity, now is the chance.

