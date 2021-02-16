Twin Falls Watch Luke Combs Streamed Concert For Free Thursday

If you are a fan of Luke Combs we have some good news for you. Twin Falls and people all over the country can watch Luke Combs show this Thursday, February 18th for free.

It is going to be a replay stream from his What You See Is What You Get Tour right before it got cancelled due to COVID. The live stream can be seen on Facebook, YouTube or Luke Combs site will have links. The show will start at 6 p.m. our time, 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

The show is restreamed from Lexington Kentucky, one of Luke Combs last shows before he had to cancel his tour and it is going to be the complete show for absolutely free! I honestly can't wait to see it for myself. So many artists are doing live streaming shows now and it's exciting that this one is going to be free, even if it is a recorded show from about a year ago.

I am going to have to make sure that my internet is on point for this show. You know there are going to be thousands if not millions of people watching. It is going to be available in the United State, United Kingdom and Australia. Even if I can't see him live any time soon this is the next best thing. Make sure you remind yourself this Thursday is the show.

Also, if anyone would like to do a viewing party let me know. I feel like this could be a super fun experience with family and friends.