Summer is fast approaching, which means warmer weather, camping, and concert season. It also means that fair season isn't far off. The only thing that beats a summer concert though is a concert at the fair. There are rides, food, and amazing music. The Eastern Idaho State Fair may seem far away, but as fast as 2022 is going by, it will be here before we know. Last week the lineup for this year's fair was announced and one of the biggest country music stars will be making their way to Idaho.

Cole Swindell Coming to the Eastern Idaho State Fair

Award-winning country artist Cole Swindell is heading to Idaho on Friday, September 9 to perform at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Tickets are on sale now and begin as low as $39 for grandstand seating and general admission standing, $49 for premium grandstand, or $99 for VIP standing. Along with Cole Swindell, Andy Grammar and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, have also been announced for the fair this year on different nights.

Who is Cole Swindell?

Cole Swindell is one of the biggest stars in country music. He won the ACMA for new artist of the year in 2015, has been nominated for a Grammy for best song in 2019 and has had ten number-one singles. He is the artist to hit songs such as "You Should Be Here" "Ain't Worth the Whiskey" and "Break Up at the End," which is the song that was nominated for a Grammy.

Fair food, rides, hopefully, nice weather, and live country music from a major star sound like a great way to spend a late summer evening. Make sure to get tickets now, as they are sure to go fast. Don't miss Cole Swindell this year when he visits Idaho and then receive a text from a friend that went, saying, "You Should Be Here."

