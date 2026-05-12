Summer in the Magic Valley really begins with Western Days in Twin Falls. Festivities begin on Friday, May 29th, and the big parade is the next day. The festival will wrap up on Sunday, the 31st. You can get more details by tuning in to Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX on Friday morning, the 15th, at 7:00. The event draws tens of thousands of people not only from southern Idaho but also from a couple of neighboring states.

The Event Usually Attracts Broadcast N'er Do Wells, and Worse, Even Politicians

I was on the reviewing stand one year (2015), and was impressed by the length of the event. Summers are marked in the Magic Valley by a series of parades and festivals, such as Buhl Sagebrush Days in July. All of these summer events will be highlighted this year as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary.

Navigating the Massive Crowd is a Challenge for the Brave

In the next couple of weeks, we’ll pass along more details on how to manage traffic, parking, and weather during these events. Also, being a big election year in Idaho, we’ll see a lot of politicians in the parades, many decked out in western gear, or perhaps as founding fathers. As a friend in Murtaugh once remarked, you know it’s campaign season when the hats and boots come out!

Western Days Translate Into Money

Western Days is also a major boost to the local economy, as many out-of-town visitors stop to eat, shop, and sometimes spend the night.