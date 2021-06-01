This weekend is going to be loaded with fun stuff to do in Twin Falls. Along with the 2021 Western Days activities at the Twin Falls City Park, Crazy Days on Main will take over the streets of historic downtown Twin Falls with family fun, entertainment, and shopping.

What Is Crazy Days On Main In Twin Falls?

The Twin Falls Crazy Days on Main event is a fun event for families on Main Ave in Downtown Twin Falls. Activities this year include an old west shootout at noon and 3 PM by performers from the Orpheum Theater. There will also be a mini petting zoo, food, a sidewalk sale, and a farmer's market.

When Is The 2021 Twin Falls Crazy Days On Main?

This will be the 3rd year for the Crazy Days on Main event in Twin Falls. The fun takes place on Saturday, June 5th from 10 AM to 6 PM: presented by The Brass Monkey.

The Crazy Days on Main coincides with the activities of Western Days. While the majority of Western Days events happen at the City Park, the parade route ends at Shoshone and Main which is exactly where the Crazy Days on Main begins.

Don't miss out on the events of the Twin Falls Western Days this year either. Activities include the parade, live music, food, vendors, car show, and carnival.

