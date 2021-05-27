Here’s What You’ll See at 2021 Twin Falls Western Days in Idaho

The Twin Falls Western Days 'Re-boot' starts next week in Downtown Twin Falls. Last year the event was cancelled due to the pandemic and we speculated that it would come back bigger and better in 2021. It looks like we were right. This year the three day event is crammed full of fun events, activities, music, a car show, food and shopping opportunities.

When is the 2021 Twin Falls Western Days?

This year will be the 38th annual event in Twin Falls according to the event Facebook page (Visit Southern Idaho says it is the 39th annual), this year titled the 'Re-boot', which begins on Friday, June 4th and runs through Sunday, June 6th.

When is the 2021 Twin Falls Western Days Parade?

The parade for the Twin Falls Western Days 'Re-boot' will happen on Saturday, June 5th at 9 AM. The parade route begins at Falls and Blue Lakes and heads into downtown Twin Falls, finishing at Shoshone and Main Ave.

What Musicians Will Be Performing at the Twin Falls Western Days 'Re-boot'?

Entertainment this year will include music from EllieMae Sunday night at 5:15, Midnight River Choir Friday night at 7:15, Eli Howard and the Greater Good Saturday night at 7:15. Other artists are also scheduled to perform.



What Twin Falls Western Days Events are Happening on Friday?

Food and commercial vendors will be set up in the Twin Falls City Park starting at noon on Friday, June 4th. The carnival rides and beer garden will run from 3 to 9 PM. The opening ceremony for the 'Re-boot' will happen at 5 PM.

What Twin Falls Western Days Events are Happening on Saturday?

The parade will kick off the day on Saturday starting at 9 AM. Food and commercial vendors will be open from 10 AM until 9 PM and the beer garden and carnival rides will operate starting at noon and ending at 9 PM. VIP and entertainment announcements will be made at noon. The Western Days Car Show will also be happening at the Twin Falls City Park on Saturday and Sunday.

What Twin Falls Western Days Events are Happening on Sunday?

Sunday is the final day of the 2021 Twin Falls Western Days. The day will include live music throughout the day, food and commercial vendors from 10 AM to 7 PM, the carnival and beer garden will be open from noon to 7 PM.

