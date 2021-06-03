Twin Falls Woman Wins Hot Idaho Lottery Scratch Game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley woman hit it big with the Idaho Lottery during the Memorial Day weekend with a scratch off game.

Kirsten Smith, of Twin Falls, has $100,000 in her pocket after playing the "Beat the Heat" that she had bought from the Kerbs Oil Express Store in Burley. “I got it, I scratched it, I won! That’s all I got,” said Smith while claiming her prize at the Lottery office in Boise on Wednesday. When asked what she planned to do with the winnings she said she hadn't gotten that far. Coincidentally temperatures in southern Idaho started to warm up into the 90s when Smith claimed the prize.

The Idaho Lottery said the business that sold the winning ticket will also get $10,000. For everyone who played "Beat the Heat" and didn't win the first time there is a second chance draw based on the temperature. As temps rise, the hotter the second-chance prize will be. Lewiston hit a record high of 101 this week which means one lucky player will get a $10,000 prize.

