KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wood River Valley man stepped forward to claim the Idaho Million Dollar Raffle just 12 days before the ticket would have expired. The Idaho Lottery Announced the long-time Ketchum resident, Mike Lloyd, claimed his $1,000,000 prize this week. He bought the ticket from the Base Camp River Run store in Ketchum. In turn the store gets $20,000 for selling the winning ticket. Lloyd told the Idaho Lottery he learned about three months ago he had the winning ticket and took his time to get his financial affairs in order before turning it in. He works part time as a ski trail groomer and stopped to pick up the ticket before he went to work. The ticket had been sitting on his counter the entire time until he claimed it. The win won't keep him from his day job as an upscale window salesman in the Magic Valley. He told the Idaho Lottery he plans to maybe buy some groceries with his winnings and go skiing in other parts of Idaho. Lloyd said the raffle game is the only one he plays from the Idaho Lottery.

