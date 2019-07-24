U-15 Boise Thorns Post Win at Nationals

The U-15 Boise Thorns girls soccer team has positioned itself to advance to the semi finals on Saturday at the US Youth National Soccer Tournament in Overland Park, Kansas.

In Group A play yesterday the Thorns tied Philadelphia 3-3 and today they beat the Georgia Rush 5-2.

Hayden Wilsey scored a pair of goals to lead the attack scoring in the 31st and 68th minutes.

The Thorns took a 3-0 lead into halftime and never let the Rush get any closer than 2-goals at 3-1 and 4-2.

Jaden Johnston, Avery McBride and Rowan Morrison also provided goals for the Thorns who now have 4-points in their Group from which two teams will advance to Saturdays semi final.

Boise has one more Group game to play tomorrow against Las Vegas scheduled for 10 MDT tomorrow.

Las Vegas beat Philadelphia 1-0 today improving to 2-0. Vegas won it's first game beating Georgia Rush and Vegas leads Group A with 6pts, Boise with 4pts Philadelphia with 1pt and Georgia 0pts.

Idaho will advance to the semi finals with a tie or win against Las Vegas or a loss by Philadelphia to Georgia.