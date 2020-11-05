Unpopular Opinion: Napoleon Dynamite Was Not Good

I know, I live in Idaho and I feel like I am going to get in trouble for saying it, but the movie Napoleon Dynamite was not good. With the election why not get a little more divisive on things that are simple and fun. I stand behind my unpopular opinion.

Now don't get me wrong, when I was school I swear every other line out of people's mouths was a quote from Napoleon Dynamite and I never got it. I still don't get the fascination with the movie. I couldn't even finish watching it the first time around because I found it boring and quite frankly, stupid. Please, don't hurt me!

The movie was based in Idaho and that is great, but I seriously think that is about the only redeeming quality of the movie, oh and the llama. That was pretty great. Maybe I am just missing something. Maybe I am just not smart enough, my sense of humor is broken or something because thousands of people can't be wrong, can they?

I know the quotes, in fact sometimes I have said them myself even though I can honestly say I don't get them most of the time. I mean I understand them, but I don't get it if that makes sense.

I can't be the only one who thinks Napoleon Dynamite was not a good movie. I dare say it was downright bad.