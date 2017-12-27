If you only visit Bruneau Dunes State Park during summer, this video proves that you're missing out on some winter fun.

A big thanks to Youtuber Hey Arnel for sharing this video of him enjoying some tubing on snow-covered sand dunes at Bruneau State Park.

Whether you like to ski, snowboard, tube or sled, Bruneau has just as much to offer during the winter as it does any other month of the year.

Access to some facilities and water is dependent on weather so you might not have access to flush toilets and water. But there's a lot to see and Bruneau is pet friendly as long as you clean up after them and keep dogs on a leash.

You can find out more about Bruneau State Park by checking out their website or finding them on social media.