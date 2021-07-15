CNN Just Shared Popular Southern Idaho Landmarks With The World

Hey southern Idaho...we've just gone global! The exciting news that one of the largest multi-national broadcasting entities in the world recently featured several Idaho adventure spots was shared by a local tourism website.

For those of you that watch the Cable News Network (CNN), you know that from time to time they send reporters out to showcase some of the most beautiful areas across the world. Well, according to a recent post on the Facebook page of Visit Southern Idaho, the network highlighted areas such as Blue Heart Spring, City of Rocks and Bruneau Dunes State Park.

CNN's travel website uploaded a short video showing the world how incredibly beautiful the areas surrounding Twin Falls are. The clip opens with children enjoying the massive 400-foot sand dunes out at Bruneau Dunes State Park. A guide also discusses the incredible Blue Heart Springs in the video, which ends with a look at the City of Rocks National Reserve.

It's an impressive, global, shot-in-the-arm for the region, and one that will be seen by a massive audience all over the planet. The news was shared by Visit Southern Idaho on July 13, along with some additional information on these popular locations. This CNN effort will open so many people's eyes to the beauty of this southern portion of the Gem State.

I can certainly understand why Visit Southern Idaho decided to share such exciting news with the rest of us.

