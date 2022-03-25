We are in the middle of restaurant madness in Twin Falls trying to find the best restaurant around. We are down to the sweet 16 and in order for your favorite restaurant to move on you have to vote.



In the Mexican Restaurant bracket still competing are La Fiesta, El Toro, Janitzio's, and Jarrito's. Restaurants that got knocked out this round are La Casita, Mi Tierra, 9 Beans, and KBs.



Next up are the Italian/Pizza restaurants. Still in the running are Maxies, Olive Garden, Papa Kelseys, and Pizza Pie Cafe. The restaurants that got knocked out this round are Lucy's, Johnny Carino's, Papa Murphy's, and Train Station Pizza.

In the Burger bracket, we still have Scooter's, The GR, Culver's, and Milner's Gate. The restaurants that got knocked out are 5 Guys, Twin Falls Sandwich Co, Idaho Joe's, and Red Robin.

Finally, we are in the top four for Breakfast restaurants. This one is the hardest one for me. Still in the running are Norm's, Black Bear Diner, IHOP, and Full Steam in 2nd South Market. The restaurants that got knocked out are Buffalo Cafe, a heartbreaker, Shari's Cafe, Denny's, and Curry Junction.

There were some serious upsets in the last round. I am surprised by which restaurants made it and some that didn't. Make sure you cast your vote for your favorite Twin Falls restaurant so they make it into Elite 8! We are one step closer to finding out Twin Falls's favorite restaurant in 2022. Please remember, this is all for fun.

