Want to Call Santa Claus? We’ve Got His Phone Number

Nothing whips a child's behavior into shape at this time of year like a threat to call Santa. Being on the 'Naughty' list suddenly doesn't seem so appealing to most small children!

Moneysavingsisters.com has found Santa's phone number! Now, first of all, your regular carrier rates apply, but how much fun is it going to be to see your child's eyes light up with a recorded message from Santa Claus?

'Santa's Hotline' even asks kids to leave their Christmas list. This is so much fun, and it really works! And by the way, I've been a very good girl this year, Santa...

The phone number is 951-262-3062. Merry Christmas, y'all!