Need Christmas Ideas? Paint With Santa At Hands On In Twin Falls

Shopping for a gift from your children to their other parent is sometimes more of a chore and harder than shopping for yourself. Looking for that one gift that the child likes and is proud to give their mom or dad, can be tough for a parent to find. If you need a good idea this year, try Hands-On in Twin Falls. To make it more fun for you and your child or children, on Saturday, December 4 Santa will be available to paint from 9 AM to 4 PM.

To paint with Santa you will have to call or go in and schedule an appointment for the 4th, as the event is by appointment only. Part of the day will include pictures with Santa, hand-painted ornaments, and more. There are multiple packages to choose from, depending on what you want to have painted as well as how much you want to spend. You can paint your own Christmas tiles, pitchers, canisters, platters, or mugs as part of the many packages.

Not only will the ornaments make great gifts, but they will look beautiful on your Christmas tree as well. With the weather soon dropping, this is a great way to get the kids out of the house and find entertainment for them as well. My son had a blast when we went a few weeks ago, and I plan on taking him to this event as well.

Don't wait too long as spots will fill up quickly, so make sure to reserve your spot today and be prepared to have a fun day of painting while letting the kids make a mess, spend some time with Santa, and knock out some of your Christmas shopping as well. It'll be a fun hands-on experience for all this holiday season.

