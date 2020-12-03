Kris Kringle? Father Christmas? Santa Claus?

An elevator is a lift. The trunk of a car is a boot. A run in a stocking is a ladder. There is an old joke that says the English and Americans are one people separated by a common language. “We speak English and you don’t,” was how comedian John Cleese once responded when asked a question about differences between the two countries. Cleese was attending a business seminar at Cornell University and answering questions from students.

we’ve got a Santa Claus and they call the fellow Father Christmas

Some linguists claim the accents and dialects between the two countries are breaking down but I don’t get to listen to many Englishmen, so I’m not sure. I do know we’ve got a Santa Claus and they call the fellow Father Christmas, although. A writer at the following link says even Santa Claus is becoming more prevalent in England. While Canada still maintains some English spellings (centre, labour, defenceman), the guy in the red suit is Santa Claus. Kris Kringle also is common in both the U.S. and Canada. Both countries saw major German settlement.

The English are also fond of Christmas crackers. We aren’t talking Keebler elves. The cracker is a small charge that makes a cracking or popping sound when opened. It usually contains a small gift or piece of candy. The crackers are becoming more common on our shores.

Both Canada and the entire United Kingdom celebrate Boxing Day on December 26th. One English YouTube star suggests the day is akin to our Thanksgiving. Canada and the United States have Thanksgiving Days. The mother country lacks the holiday (which is what they call a vacation).

