WARNING: Idahoans Warned to Keep Their Hands off Baby Animals

I had some neighbors who had a fox puppy. Their dad came across the animal and brought it home. A few weeks later, a game warden showed up at the door. The family lived across the street from a police station, and a Sergeant had seen the kids playing with the pup outside.

I bring this up because spring means the return of an annual headache for Idaho Fish and Game. Some people simply can’t keep their hands off young wildlife. It’s not just German tourists visiting Yellowstone and abducting bison calves (one had to be destroyed). It would be easy to blame California transplants, but I would bet Idahoans are very often the culprits.

You Should Know Better

Heck, my neighbors with the fox at home were avid outdoorsmen. They should’ve known better.

Every year, Fish and Game must repeat the admonition. If you come across a cub, fawn, or calf, mom is probably nearby. The animal isn’t lost. Birds that fall from nests are often still fed by parents when on the ground. Animals hunt for dinner and often leave the children behind while finding food.

You've Just Killed the Animal

If you handle the little ones, it’s a death sentence. Parents will often ignore the offspring, or after you snatch the animal they can’t be reunited. Some animals would eventually be a hazard around your property if they survive. If the agency gets involved, the baby will be euthanized.

You may have thought it was cute to bring home. You’re not only stupid, you’re cruel.

Get our free mobile app