Warrant To Serve Up ‘Cherry Pie’ At Cactus Pete’s In December

One of the most popular bands to form in the eighties is scheduled to make an appearance in Jackpot, Nevada, just a couple weeks before Christmas.

Los Angeles rockers, Warrant, will wrap up their current tour which began back on January 18, 2019, with shows at Cactus Pete's Resort Casino on December 6 and 7, according to the band's official website. The band's, "Dirty Thirty Tour," also includes opportunities for meet and greets. Warrant's two shows will both be in the Gala Showroom at Pete's.

Warrant enjoyed tremendous commercial success in the late eighties and early nineties with songs like, "Cherry Pie," "Heaven," and "Uncle Tom's Cabin." Their appearance in Jackpot is currently the only Nevada date on the tour. August 9 is the band's only Idaho show, which will take place in Coeur D' Alene.

Warrant is also scheduled to make stops in Montana, British Columbia, California, Minnesota and Ohio this month. For more information on the tour, click here.