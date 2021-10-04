Cannabis Marketplace 46 Miles From Twin Falls ID Almost Open

The cannabis dispensary currently being built in Jackpot, Nevada, is almost ready to open its doors. I passed by the site on Sunday, and noticed the parking lot had been recently finished.

If you have been following the progress of Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, 46-miles south of Twin Falls, I have an update to share. Management is now targeting a grand opening date for this month, according to their website. I drove past the address at 1868 Royal Drive on Sunday, and saw the progress for myself.

Jackpot NV Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, Sept 2021; Greg Jannetta

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, Oct 3 2021; Greg Jannetta

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace has multiple Nevada locations, including Reno and North Las Vegas. The Jackpot location will be open seven days a week soon, from 8 A.M. to midnight. The Las Vegas store is open 24-hours, and offers curbside pickup of products, as well as delivery.

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace will offer customers and patients a wide range of products geared at pinpointing the most "efficient cannabis solution," according to the website. The Jackpot store is located directly across the street from Four Jacks Hotel & Casino. Missing the building is basically impossible, with its black and gray diamond pattern on the exterior.

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace is opening another dispensary in the state in November. For questions regarding the new marketplace in Jackpot, you can phone 702-776-4144. The transporting, and use of marijuana in Idaho, remains illegal.

