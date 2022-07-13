Website Claims California A Top 5 State Idahoans Are Moving To

It's no secret that a large number of Idahoans aren't fans of the rate at which the state is growing, particularly those driving moving trucks from California. New data suggests that those in the Gem State that have packed up and left for various reasons are heading west themselves. This can't be true...or can it?

I've lived in Idaho long enough to have developed a firm understanding of just how locals view those who have been part of the massive exodus from the West Coast for the past decade. There's nothing wrong with not wanting to share land with an influx of new Americans, but some Idaho opinions regarding the subject can be a tad over begrudging.

Data released by Stacker.com on July 6 claims that the majority of people that have packed up and headed from Idaho for greener pastures are settling mainly in five states. Oregon, Utah, Washington, California, and Arizona were named as those states that have seen the highest number of people moving from Idaho in the past three years. More than 4,200 Gem State residents moved to California in 2019 alone, according to Stacker.com., and the largest number (12,599) left for Washington State that same year.

The state-by-state migration flows data shared by Stacker.com in the last week's release came directly from the United States Census Bureau. Hopefully, those from Idaho that relocated to California packed plenty of sunscreen. California is known for its beautiful beaches and national parks. Like Idaho, Washington is also an incredibly beautiful state and offers great lakes, parks, and plenty of stunning places to haul the travel trailer to.

