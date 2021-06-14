Idaho Cities Grew in 2020 According to Census

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-More and more people continued to move to Idaho cities from 2019 to 2020 according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Idaho Department of Labor released some statistics that showed people continued to move from rural areas of the state to urban centers. The percentage of people living in Idaho cities grew nearly ten percent since 1980, about 70.5 percent live in cities now. Also, according to U.S. Census, Idaho had the fastest growing population in the country at 2.1 percent from 2019 to 2020. Some of the fastest growing cities in the Gem include Kuna, Post Falls, Eagle, and Middleton.

In 2000 Idaho only had four cities that had populations of more than 50,000 people, now there are eight cities, Twin Falls is one of them. In 2010, during the last census, Twin Falls had an estimated population of 44,125, for 2020 the estimated population was 51,411; a 16.5 percent growth. Out of the small towns in the Magic Valley, Kimberly had the highest percentage of growth at 27.5 percent in the last decade. Idaho now has three cities with population above 100,000: Nampa, Boise, and Meridian.

Here is a look at the population changes for other Magic Valley communities, also see image below for all Idaho towns and cities:

Jerome:

2010: 10,890

2020: 12,106

11.2% growth

Burley:

2010: 10,345

2020: 10,712

3.5% growth

Gooding:

2010: 3,567

2020: 3,543

-0.7% decline

Buhl:

2010: 4,122

2020: 4,524

9.8% growth

Filer:

2010: 2,508

2020: 2,939

17.2% growth

Kimberly:

2010: 3,264

2020: 4,161

27.5% growth

Idaho Department of Labor and U.S. Census Bureau

