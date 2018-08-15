What Is Idaho’s Favorite Classic Disney Movie

Since before I was born, Disney has been a media giant, and Disney movies were a huge part of my childhood. I often talk with my wife (usually when the kids are complaining that they don't have anything new to watch) about watching the same 3 movies over and over again as a kid. The ones on replay at my house were Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin.

US Disney Favorite from CableTV

A new infomap is out from CableTV with each state's favorite Disney classic. My favorite, Beauty and the Beast, didn't make the cut in any of the United States! Idaho loves Sleeping Beauty the most. It is worth noting that Mississippi is weird and Fantasia is their go to Disney movie. To find someone who love Belle as much as I do you have to head all the way North to Canada!

Canada Disney Favorite from CableTV

What is your favorite Disney classic?