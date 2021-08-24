What Would it Say if Twin Falls, ID Had an Honest Welcome Sign?
Twin Falls is an awesome place. It's perfect for visiting on a vacation and it's a superb place to live. I don't think we have anything to hide from visitors or prospective new residents. What could we hide that is crazier than the fact that we let people jump off our bridge and we have a waterfall taller than Niagara Falls? So, we don't have anything to hide, technically, but there are definitely a few things that we could be more open about. On that note, if Twin Falls had an honest welcome sign: what would it say?
Honest Twin Falls Welcome Signs
What Little 'Secrets' Are There In Twin Falls?
Sometimes it's the little things, like the signs coming in to town that say 'Twin Falls 10 Miles'. Have you ever measured where you end up after 10 miles? Not the beginning of Twin or the center, but somewhere around Poleline Road. I bet most people don't know that the Shoshone Falls isn't always a roaring beauty. I'm also certain that most people don't fully understand what 'Twin Falls' actually means.
Sure, those are silly, but what do you think an honest Twin Falls welcome sign would say?
- If you came here to see twins, you're going to be disappointed.
- Get ready for disappointment, because we probably turned off the waterfall.
- You're probably never going to leave here.
- People will wave to you. It's not weird.
- Avoid Blue Lakes if you can.
- You can call it a rock chuck, whistle pig, gopher, hamster, or a groundhog. We don't know the difference either.
- The construction zones are fake, we just like to feel in control.
- Come back in the fall for fair season.
- If you don't like hiking, you might not be a good fit for us.
- You want restaurants? We've got restaurants.
- Unless you're a super fan, the Evel Knievel jump site is more exciting in movies.
- We love pot. Well, pot holes and pot roast.
- It isn't considered windy until a neighbors' trampoline ends up in your yard.