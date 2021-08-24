Twin Falls is an awesome place. It's perfect for visiting on a vacation and it's a superb place to live. I don't think we have anything to hide from visitors or prospective new residents. What could we hide that is crazier than the fact that we let people jump off our bridge and we have a waterfall taller than Niagara Falls? So, we don't have anything to hide, technically, but there are definitely a few things that we could be more open about. On that note, if Twin Falls had an honest welcome sign: what would it say?

What Little 'Secrets' Are There In Twin Falls?

Sometimes it's the little things, like the signs coming in to town that say 'Twin Falls 10 Miles'. Have you ever measured where you end up after 10 miles? Not the beginning of Twin or the center, but somewhere around Poleline Road. I bet most people don't know that the Shoshone Falls isn't always a roaring beauty. I'm also certain that most people don't fully understand what 'Twin Falls' actually means.

Sure, those are silly, but what do you think an honest Twin Falls welcome sign would say?

