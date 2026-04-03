Maybe you’re not crazy. I’ve had members of the KLIX audience tell me that they’ve seen their share of UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects). I can’t say I’m among those with good eyes. I’ve driven some back roads in Idaho and Nevada (the latter looks to be prime alien-hovering territory) after dark and never saw anything out of the ordinary. It could be that little green men don’t find me interesting, but now a member of the U.S. House of Representatives says not only is something out there, but something has visited us, and we have evidence.

A Member of Congress Sees Scary Evidence

Tim Burchett is a Republican from Tennessee. This week on Newsmax, he claimed he has been briefed and that if you knew what he knows, you would be very frightened. He referenced it, keeping you up at night.

Who Are the Aliens?

Most of the science I’ve read suggests the universe is home to other beings, but that physics wouldn’t allow a visit. Then what are we dealing with? I know a lot of people I trust who have told me about their own encounters. None have met aliens, but they’ve seen things they can’t explain. Over the years, the Christian writer Rod Dreher offers an explanation our ancestors would’ve embraced. In a recent post, he cited an old novel from the 1950s, Childhood’s End. It spurred me to order a copy. I’m halfway through the book, so I don’t yet know how it ends.

Burchett’s comments are chilling, which would suggest we’re dealing with a malevolent presence.