When Should You Take Down Christmas Decorations? [Poll]

There are two types of Christmas people in the world, those who are Scrooges and those that are love it. But, there is never really a good consensus when the Christmas decorations should come down.

The last few years, my Christmas tree was taken down on Christmas day and on the day after Christmas. I imagine my tree will be taken down today, much to my dismay. But it never feels like there is a RIGHT time to put the decorations away.

It is a true sign that the holidays are over when you start seeing the decorations head back to their storage units.