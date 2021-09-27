Where Do Twin Falls’ Parents Draw The Line On Halloween Costumes?

Halloween is less than five weeks away. If you've walked the aisles recently at the Spirit Halloween Store in Twin Falls, or visited websites for costume ideas for your kids, it's obvious that the Internet has made kids fans of incredibly dark content at a very young age.

Policing Halloween costumes for kids can be tough. My son inherited the scare gene from me. I became infatuated with scary movies at a young age, and still am to this day.

Watching movies like Hell Raiser and Texas Chainsaw Massacre on VHS was all most kids in the eighties needed to do to scare the ever-loving hell out of themselves. The Internet has become a totally different beast when it comes to introducing really dark characters to young kids. The fact that every kid has a tablet of their own in these times makes it more difficult to filter what's being viewed.

Popular modern characters such as Siren Head, The Rake, Slenderman, and the clan from Five Nights at Freddy's, have become the new Jason Voorhees, Freddie Krueger, Leatherface, and Michael Myers. We allow our son to dress in just about any costume he wants, as long as it doesn't include props that are covered in fake blood.

I'm having a tough time keeping up with all the new monsters the Internet and video games are creating. Trick or treating sure looks a lot different today than it did 20 years ago. Twin Falls' parents will have to forgive me if their child knocks on my door, and I have no clue what they are dressed as.

Where do you draw the line on your kid's costume preferences?

