Where In Idaho Might One Hear ‘Deliverance’ Dueling Banjos?

How many times have you driven through an area of the United States and instinctually hit the lock button on your car doors? In Idaho, there might be a town or city that has caused you to react similarly.

Every state in the country has that one community that feels most likely to house the family from Texas Chainsaw Massacre. It's usually late at night during a long road trip when the gas gauge gets low enough that you have to pull off the highway to fuel up. Lord knows I've been in this situation a time or two.

Most of us know about the storyline of the 1972 film Deliverance. It most notably starred Burt Reynolds, Jon Voight, and Ned Beatty, and had to do with a group of men who got lost while on a trip and wound up in a deep rural town of dark, twisted individuals. I think it's time for a modern-day remake by the way.

The dueling banjos song used in the film became an instant hit after the movie was released. Most people associate the tune with hillbillies. The movie was shot in Georgia, but the scenery mirrors that of a rural area that appears it could be found in any part of the country, except maybe Iowa or Kansas.

My question to you now is the following. Is there a place you've driven through in Idaho where if the banjo theme from Deliverance began playing from an unknown source in the woods at night, you wouldn't be surprised?

10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho

It's Illegal To Take Pictures On Train Tracks In Idaho

7 Most Haunted Places In Southern Idaho