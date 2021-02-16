Who Is Idaho’s Favorite ‘Yellowstone’ Character?

There has been a lot of online chatter in recent days over the upcoming season four premiere of the most watched television series of 2020. Following the season three finale that put the word hanger in cliffhanger, fans of the show will have all questions answered when Yellowstone gets released on June 20, 2021.

Season four of Yellowstone is coming out June 20, which is Father's Day. I've been reading a great deal of hearsay released by various entertainment websites this week pertaining to the upcoming season. If 2020 was any indication when season three's premiere was viewed by over five million watchers, there will be a great deal many Americans tuned into the show's first episode of the new season on Father's Day.

Everyone has a favorite character among the cast of television shows that we enjoy watching the most. I remember when I first began watching Yellowstone, Beth's (Kelly Reilly) fiery temper and quick insults that cut to the core made her a favorite of mine.

As the series progressed, Rip (Cole Hauser) became a character that I found it hard to not root for. Cole Hauser also starred in one of my favorite films of all time, "Dazed & Confused," alongside Matthew McConaughey. Do you remember him as "Benny" in the film? For Kevin Costner fans, John Dutton is a fan favorite of many.

Alright, it's time to spill the beans Twin Falls. Tell us who your favorite Yellowstone character is, and why.

