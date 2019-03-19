Why Disney Plus Streaming Service Is Important To Idaho

Disney continues to take over the world and their next big venture is something to get really excited about. Disney+ is the streaming platform that Disney plans to unveil by the end of 2019. This is a big deal for many reasons and the biggest is that Disney Plus is going to eventually contain the entire Disney library. That includes the famous Disney Vault according to Disney CEO Bob Iger .

At some point, fairly soon after the launch, it will house the entire Disney motion picture library

Another reason this is a huge deal is, as I referred to before, Disney is taking over the world and currently owns the rights to your favorite Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar movies.



Disney+ is one of the reasons that Marvel hits on Netflix like Punisher and Daredevil were cancelled, which sucks because they were awesome. Disney does have plans to produce Disney+ specific content, but the chances they do anything like Netflix did is highly unlikely. Not only will Disney+ hold all the Disney titles but it will also cost less than a Netfilx subscription according to Variety .

Bonus tidbit of Disney knowledge - Walt Disney was married to Lillian Bounds in Lewiston, Idaho in 1925.