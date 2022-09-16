When it comes to working in Idaho, most people think of hard-working, blue-collared farmers and factory workers. While not everyone works those jobs, it is a reputation that most expect. With those jobs, also comes a reputation as being a hard worker. You can't be a farmer and be lazy, or else your crops suffer, your animals suffer, and your income will suffer as well. Idahoans are proud people and pride themselves on their work, and as much as many of us know this to be true, are the people of Idaho as hard of workers as we think they are? How does that reputation compare to the rest of the country?

The Hardest Working and the Least Working States in the United States

While many will argue that Idaho is home to some of the hardest workers in the country, a list on WalletHub has proven otherwise. The list ranked the states in the United States from hardest working to least hardest working, and they did so by using a couple of different categories, such as direct work factors and indirect work factors. According to this list, North Dakota is home to the hardest workers in the United States, with Alaska coming in second, and Nebraska rounding out the top three. These make sense when you think about the states and how you view them, but what states have the laziest workers? This list ranks New Mexico as the state with the least hard workers, just a tad lazier than New Jersey and New York to round out the bottom three.

Is Idaho Home to Hard Workers?

Idaho is not home to either hard workers or lazy workers, as they find themselves in the dead center, at 25 on this list. This list seems off to me, as anyone that lives in Idaho knows, it is impossible to have this many farmers and factory workers and have them be lazy. While some people work multiple jobs and that is more common in more expensive areas, the people in Idaho often put in long hours and days that result in the same amount of work as having two jobs. One interesting fact from this list was that it mentioned on average across America, more than 4.6 hours of vacation or forfeited a year, in fear of falling behind in work, looking less dedicated, or fear of losing their job.

While Idaho may not be home to the hardest workers in the United States, anyone that lives here can agree that our neighbors and the residents here put in long hours, work hard, and without the hard work of people in Twin Falls, there would be no Chobani Yogurt, Cliff Bars, or Glanbia Nutritionals being made. It is the hard work of the factory workers and employees that make these products work and are being shipped out daily. Despite what this list says, Idaho is home to some of the hardest working men and women you will find anywhere in America. Keep doing what you do and keep working hard Idaho.

