Woke School District is Cause for School Choice in Idaho

Travis Lohr didn’t graduate with his classmates. The Kellogg teenager was barred from participating in the ceremony by the woke school administration. The Idaho Freedom Foundation has the details if you click here. For a quick synopsis, he made an off-the-cuff but true statement about biology to his classmates. If you’re born a guy, you’ll always be a guy and anything else is make-believe.

Some icing on the cake for any snowflakes is that a bus driver was fired by the school district. The driver supported Lohr.

Lohr is getting some national attention. You can watch his appearance here and here on Fox News.

You know how this will be viewed in administrative offices at Kellogg schools. They’ll raise the moat and claim bigoted conservatives are inciting violence. Typical move from the leftist academics we allow to run government schools and indoctrinate our children.

This is taking place in one of the deepest red corners of Idaho. Kellogg is in Shoshone County. I’ve visited there. The place is home to real men, the kind who in the past often sacrificed their lives in silver mines.

Why do we allow this to happen?

This is why Idaho needs school choice. PRONTO! No more arguments from legislators wholly owned by the unions representing teachers. You were sent to Boise by your constituents to represent their interests, the most precious of which is their kids. I don’t give a damn if some spineless member of Senate leadership worries he won’t win re-election with special interest money. If you campaigned with promises to moms and dads and now represent lobbyists, you’re a bald-faced liar! I suggest you either put your selfish interests aside or step aside.