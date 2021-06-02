‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 A Wrap; Out Any Day For Twin Falls’ Fans

We finally have a concrete update for Idaho fans of the popular television drama, "Yellowstone," which has finished filming in Montana and is in the process of being rushed for a release sooner then later. Production crews have hit their past target release date of Father's Day routinely.

In 2020, producers of the hit series faced one obstacle after another in an attempt to get the bulk of the fourth season shot. The first obvious challenge was the mayhem that took place with the onset of the Coronavirus. "Yellowstone" film crews also were forced to move production out of Park City, Utah, after filming costs became too burdensome to continue.

A Memorial Day YouTube upload from the channel Country Cast shared some behind-the-scenes gossip regarding the upcoming season. Tomsguide.com also broke news that filming has wrapped on season four, and that a release is expected soon. In past years, the series has been released on Father's Day, which is coming June 20; it's also the first day of summer. It's not out of the realm of possibility that the new season is ready for release the initial target date.

I'm not going to spoil it for those that haven't completed season three yet, but the finale ended with several shocking developments, as many of the show's most popular characters were targeted with either gunfire or explosives. The show switched streaming platforms from Paramount to Peacock in 2020.

I've been watching the series since day one, and can't name a better show I've seen than "Yellowstone" in a long time. Get ready for a wild ride Idaho fans!

