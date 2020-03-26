You Won’t See Many Actors Soon at the Twin Falls Costco

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I guess we won’t be seeing many Hollywood types at Costco. Not that they aren’t welcome, but Blaine County may as well be a walled encampment.

An alert member of my audience sent this link today. The headline reads, “Planning a Costco Run? Think Again”. The Twin Falls Costco is an easy stop for people from Sun Valley and Ketchum. An almost straight shot south, cross the Perrine Bridge, get what you need and then reverse.

you shouldn’t panic. If they didn’t cough on you and you were only near them a few minutes, you’re probably fine.

As the epidemic quietly got rolling in Blaine County it’s quite possible a great many infected people were in line with you at the Costco checkout. They didn’t yet know they were infected and from what I’ve been reading, you shouldn’t panic. If they didn’t cough on you and you were only near them a few minutes, you’re probably fine.

The isolation order for Blaine County, if people there follow directions, would mean there won’t be many of them shopping in Twin Falls anytime soon.

This is double edged. You may cheer and believe it’ll limit your exposure to coronavirus, although. Those people from up in the mountains spend a lot of money here. Before they leave they may also stop for a bite to eat and maybe for some items at other shops. They did, anyway. Getting a bite to eat won’t be quite so easy for a few more weeks.

Many people are learning this month to cook.

While it may not benefit Costco, the Albertson’s in Hailey would be especially busy. Advantage, Blaine County.