Twin Falls Area Coronavirus Precautionary Closures

The coronavirus pandemic has caused some school districts throughout Southern Idaho to cancel classes or close early for Spring Break as a coronavirus precaution. Some businesses and facilities have also changed their hours as a coronavirus precaution. You can find more information below.

School Closures:
On March 24, 2020, public schools in the state were advised to have a soft closure until April 20, 2020. We will update the dates below once we are contacted by the districts.

Please note:  These closings are subject to change as new information is provided to Idaho school districts.  Please check back for possible changes.

OTHER CLOSINGS, EXTENSIONS, HOUR CHANGES, AND CANCELLATIONS

