Twin Falls Area Coronavirus Precautionary Closures
The coronavirus pandemic has caused some school districts throughout Southern Idaho to cancel classes or close early for Spring Break as a coronavirus precaution. Some businesses and facilities have also changed their hours as a coronavirus precaution. You can find more information below.
School Closures:
On March 24, 2020, public schools in the state were advised to have a soft closure until April 20, 2020. We will update the dates below once we are contacted by the districts.
- Blaine County School District: No School through 4/5/2020.
- Bliss School District: No school beginning Tuesday 3/17/2020. The school is scheduled to resume 3/30/2020.
- Buhl School District: No School until 3/30/2020.
- Camas County School District: No school beginning Tuesday 3/17/2020. The campus will be open 3/17/2020 for students and parents to claim items between 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. School is scheduled to resume on 4/13/2020.
- College of Southern Idaho: Classes are online and the recreation center is closed to the public until March 20, 2020. All events and concerts have also been postponed. Read the latest information here.
- Filer School District: No School until March 30, 2020.
- Gooding School District: No school 3/18 - 3/30/2020 - All parent/teacher conferences will be held over the phone.
- Hagerman School District: Closed March 18 through April 3, 2020. They hope to open up with students again on April 6, 2020. Hagerman will make lunch available for students 18 and younger. Lunch services are available to students starting March 30, Monday-Thursday. Pick up at the curb is available from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.
- Hansen School District: No school beginning Tuesday 3/17/2020. Parent/teacher conferences have been canceled and senior projects postponed.
- Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind: No school beginning Tuesday 3/17/2020. The school is scheduled to resume 3/30/2020.
- Jerome School District: No School Tuesday, March 17, 2020, through spring break, with classes resuming 3/30/2020, pending evaluation.
- Kimberly School District: No School beginning Tuesday 3/17/2020. Staff will be on hand Tuesday to allow students and parents to retrieve items that may be needed during shut down.
- Lighthouse Christian School: No school 3/16/2020 - 3/20/2020.
- Minidoka School District: No school from March 18-20 2020. Spring break will follow with classes resuming 3/30/2020, pending evaluation.
- St. Edwards School: No School the week of 3/16/2020. Spring break will follow and school officials will work with health officials to determine future closings.
- Syringa Mountain School: No School 3/16/2020 - 4/5/2020.
- Twin Falls School District: No School the week of 3/16/2020. Spring break will follow, with classes resuming 3/30/2020.
- Twin Falls Christian Academy: No school 3/16-30 2020.
- Wendell School District: No School the week of 3/16/2020. Classes scheduled to resume on 3/30/2020.
- Xavier Charter Twin Falls: No school 3/16/2020 - 3/20/2020.
Please note: These closings are subject to change as new information is provided to Idaho school districts. Please check back for possible changes.
OTHER CLOSINGS, EXTENSIONS, HOUR CHANGES, AND CANCELLATIONS
- American Eagle: All stores are temporarily closed through March 27, 2020.
- Best Buy: Starting March 18, store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting March 23 and at least the next two weeks, they'll serve customers with limited access to the stores and curbside pickup.
- Bogus Basin: Closes at 4:30 p.m. on March 17, 2020. Read more here.
- Cactus Petes: Shows have been postponed and the food options are limited. Read more here.
- Chick-Fil-A: Sit down seating is closed. However, you can pick up your food to go.
- City Closures: Read more about them in southern Idaho here.
- Culver's: Dine-in seating is closed but they still have their drive-thru open.
- Gooding City Hall: Closed to the public. All payments must be made over the phone.
- Idaho Transportation Department: People needing to renew their license between March 1 and May 31 will be given a 90-day extension. Read more here.
- JC Penney: Closing at 7 p.m. March 18, 2020. Set to reopen April 2, 2020. Read more here.
- Jerome Recreation District: Closed March 17-March 28, 2020. They plan to reopen on March 29, 2020. Read more about program and event cancellations here.
- Kohl's Twin Falls: The store will be postponing its opening. Read more here.
- Law Enforcement Closures/Changes: Read more about them in southern Idaho here.
- National Park Service: Entry fees are being waived. Read more here.
- Scooter's: Closed until further notice. Find the latest info on their Facebook page.
- St. Luke's Wood River Valley: The hospital made the announcement Friday, March 20, that they're suspending normal operations. The announcement came Friday afternoon as Blaine County is under an order to shelter-in-place as ordered by Gov. Brad Little.
- St. Luke's Twin Falls: On March 20, they announced they'll be suspending non-urgent and non-emergent operations as well as invasive procedures to limit exposure risks to patients, workers and to help conserve supplies.
- Subway: No dine-in, but pickup and drive-thru is available as well as delivery through programs like UberEats and DoorDash.
- Target: On Wednesdays from 8-9 a.m. shopping is reserved for the elderly and people with underlying health concerns. Stores will close at 9 p.m. daily.
- Twin Falls Public Library: Closed until March 29, 2020, but offering curbside delivery options. Read more here.
- Twin Falls Senior Center: Closing activities and congregate lunches beginning 3/16/2020. Meals will be provided through the Meals on Wheels program for as long as volunteers are available.
- WinCo Foods: They will be open from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. until further notice. Read more here.
