Zoo Boise Getting Endangered Siberian Tiger

We just got a brand new kitty cat at Zoo Boise and this beautiful creature comes in at about 600 pounds. Siberian Tigers (also known as Amur Tigers) are extremely rare and on the critically endangered species list with only about 500 of them left in existence.

This beautiful animal comes to us from Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown, South Dakota. She's 7-years-old and her name is Diana. Diana landed in Boise on Sunday and seems to be adjusting well to her new home at Zoo Boise. It's probably all this sunshine we have. Ha!

KTVB reports that you can start seeing Diana at the zoo next Thursday although it's going to be hit and miss seeing the tiger for a while because she'll be moving inside and outside quite a bit becoming accustomed to her new home.

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway stated...

Our tiger exhibit has always been a favorite for Zoo Boise visitors. We are so excited to introduce a new generation to this incredible animal.

Zoo Boise director Gene Peacock said...