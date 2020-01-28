Enjoy Zoo Boise for FREE This Saturday

Has anyone else looked ahead to this weekend's weather in absolute disbelief?

According to whoever is feeding information to Siri, the high for Saturday, February 1 is 57º! Considering the average high for that date in Boise is 40º, we feel comfortable saying that it's going to be unseasonably warm. And (knock on wood,) right now it's looking like it will be dry, too! Could you ask for better weather for Zoo Boise's FREE Zoo Day, Wild at Heart?

On Saturday, admission for the Valentine's themed event is totally free from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. In addition to the zoo's exhibits you already love, the day includes face painting, photo-ops and special Valentine's enrichment activities for all of the animals who call Zoo Boise Home. Your kids even have a chance to personalize a card for their favorite animals!

Wild at Heart is always incredibly popular event, so parking at the zoo and in other areas of Julia Davis Park tends to fill-up quickly. If you show up to find parking full, there will be a FREE shuttle service running from Ann Morrison Park to the zoo thanks to Boise Parks and Rec. Shuttles will run every 15 to 20 minutes and leave from a marked area near the softball fields at Ann Morrison.

The zoo's hours for Saturday are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., but they'll cut off admission at 4:30 p.m.

Want to find out about other great freebies in the Treasure Valley? Download our mobile app below to get them directly to your mobile device.