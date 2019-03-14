Zoo Boise Plans Gender Reveal Party for Anteater

(KLIX) – Gender reveal parties are all the rage, apparently even among some critters.

Zoo Boise is planning a gender reveal party for an anteater this Saturday, and you’re invited.

This is a different kind of party, however, because according to information from the zoo the baby animal has already been born. We just don't know its gender. That will be revealed on Saturday when the pup makes it debut.

Gloria is the proud mom, who carries her baby on her back and their stripes match to provide camouflage.