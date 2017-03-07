2 Military Airshows Coming To Idaho In 2017
Seven years ago, when the Blue Angels came to Twin Falls for an airshow, I was lucky enough to fly in one of their jets and it was intense. Within 15 minutes of flying and rolling in one of the smaller jets, I was ready to lose my lunch. Despite that, it was an epic experience. Later that day, thousands of people saw the whole show and made memories for life.
This fall, the Idaho Statesman reports that you'll get another similar experience as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Snowbirds come to Gowen Field in Boise!
Gowen Thunder 2017 will be October 14-15 at Gowen Field in Boise.
Air Magic Valley is also planning a summer event and bringing back the Blue Angels to Idaho Falls on July 22-23!
