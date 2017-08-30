Former Gov. Andrus to Lie In State Beginning Today

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Former Idaho governor and Interior Secretary Cecil D. Andrus will lie in state starting today at the Idaho Capital building.

The Office of Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced the ceremony will begin shortly before noon today. Andrus passed away last week from complications to cancer, he was a day short of his 86 birthday. President Carter tapped Andrus to serve as Secretary of the Interior Department in 1977.

Andrus served two more terms as governor between 1987 and 1995. A public memorial service for the former governor will be held at Boise State University on Thursday, August 31, at 2 p.m.