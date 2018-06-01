Get Free Speedway Tickets At Shari’s Cafe In Twin Falls
The Magic Valley Speedway season is well underway and if you haven't been out to see the racing action this year, what are you waiting for? Tickets? Amazing weather? Wicked cool races? Wait no more, because that is the plan for this weekend! Mother Nature has the weather covered (looking like sunny and 78 degrees on Saturday) and Shari's Cafe has your tickets.
Just take in 5 cans of food to get your free ticket to the races and you'll get to enjoy the racing action and you'll be helping out South Central Community Action Partnership. So get your tickets (don't forget to grab some pie while you are there) and get to the Speedway this weekend!