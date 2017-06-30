Idaho Senate Majority Leader Davis Nominated for US Attorney

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Longtime Idaho Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis has been nominated by the White House to serve as the new U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho.

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch announced the nomination on Twitter Thursday afternoon. Davis, a Republican from Idaho Falls, is a 10-term state senator with a private legal practice in eastern Idaho.

He's served as the state Senate majority leader for 15 years. Davis declined to comment on Thursday, saying he had been asked to refer any inquiries to the U.S. Department of Justice.