Is Idaho’s Opposition to Medical Marijuana Racist?

Idaho is just one of two states where no marijuana products are legal.

Most states have legalized some form of medical marijuana and a handful have approved recreational use (in defiance of federal law). Idaho’s position angers a left that normally opposes states’ rights until the federal government blocks a liberal sacrament.

A web publication called Civilized suggests Idaho’s opposition is related to historic and ingrained racism (the catch-all excuse for the angry left). The story ignores the more nuanced explanation. Governor “Butch” Otter and other Republicans would like to ensure cannabinoid oil comes from a legitimate source and not some dangerous mix of bathtub goo from the home of a local dope dealer.