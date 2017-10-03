Is Idaho’s Opposition to Medical Marijuana Racist?
Idaho is just one of two states where no marijuana products are legal.
A web publication called Civilized suggests Idaho’s opposition is related to historic and ingrained racism
Most states have legalized some form of medical marijuana and a handful have approved recreational use (in defiance of federal law). Idaho’s position angers a left that normally opposes states’ rights until the federal government blocks a liberal sacrament.
A web publication called Civilized suggests Idaho’s opposition is related to historic and ingrained racism (the catch-all excuse for the angry left). The story ignores the more nuanced explanation. Governor “Butch” Otter and other Republicans would like to ensure cannabinoid oil comes from a legitimate source and not some dangerous mix of bathtub goo from the home of a local dope dealer.
The Chairman of the Twin Falls County Republican Party, Steve Millington, explained the debate on Top Story. You can listen to the discussion at YouTube. It took place in this segment of the show: