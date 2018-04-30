Owyhee Sheriff: Man Impersonated Officer, Attempted Kidnapping

MURPHY, Idaho (KLIX) Authorities in Owyhee County are searching for a man suspected of impersonating an officer and attempted to kidnap a young woman late last week at a popular hiking area. According to the Owyhee County Sheriff's office the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. at Jump Creek Falls south of Marsing on Thursday. The sheriff's office said in a news release that four young adults, ages 18 to 20, were approached by an individual that claimed to be law enforcement. The suspect was not wearing any clothing that identified him as law enforcement except a badge that hung from his neck on a chain. The sheriff says the man tied up the four with plastic zip-ties and held them against their will. He then took a female victim back to her own car where she was able to break free and run back to her companions. The suspect then fled the area in a newer model Chevrolet four-door sedan with light colored paint. The man is described to be white, in his 30s, about 5'6" to 5'9", with a stocky build. If you have any information call Owyhee County Sheriff's Office at 208-495-1154.