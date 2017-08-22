The Solar Eclipse as Seen in Stanley Idaho (watch)

Here's a great video of what the folks in Stanley saw yesterday during the solar eclipse.

Those of us who were stuck in Twin Falls yesterday, didn't get to see the total eclipse. Not that we should complain. Even though Twin Falls didn't get the full effect, we got to witness a spectacular event.

We can still be a little jealous of the people who were able to see eclipse in its totality. This video shows just how awesome the sight was in Stanley.