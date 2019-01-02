Trial Of South Idaho Teacher Accused Of Animal Cruelty Underway

Dan Kitwood, Getty Images

The animal cruelty trial for a Preston school teacher who reportedly fed a live puppy to a classroom turtle has begun.

Preston Junior High School teacher Robert Crosland first gained national attention when he was accused of animal cruelty for the March 7 incident that took place in the school's science room. Multiple students reported being present while Crosland fed a living puppy to the classroom's snapping turtle. It's been reported that the dog was sick and near death.

Crosland pled not guilty in July. The punishment for misdemeanor animal cruelty in Idaho could include a six-month jail sentence. The trial is being carried out in Franklin County , where the teacher was originally charged six months ago, according to information at KTVB.com .