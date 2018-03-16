Turtle Seized, Euthanised In Idaho Teacher-Puppy Feeding Case

The turtle that was allegedly fed a puppy by a southeastern Idaho school teacher has been euthanized by state agricultural officials.

An incident that reportedly took place on March 7 at Preston Junior High School in southeastern Idaho has come to a shocking conclusion. Robert Crosland, a science teacher at the school, came under investigation for allegedly feeding the classroom's snapping turtle a dying puppy.

According to an updated story by EastIdahoNews, officials from Idaho's Department of Agriculture have put the turtle down after it was discovered Crosland was in violation of the Invasive Species Act for owning it. Special permits are required to own such animals, which apparently Crosland didn't possess.

Robert Crosland is still listed in the school's directory as a faculty member. A petition has circulated throughout the Preston community that has collected more than 2,500 signatures in support of Crosland.