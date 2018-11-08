Young Twin Falls Energy Drink Consumers At Big Risk Says Study

Greg Jannetta

A new study backed by years of data has found that energy drink consumption, particularly among those in their teens and twenties, can be extremely damaging to blood vessels and result in dangerously elevated blood pressure levels.

The American Heart Association will be presenting new data at an upcoming meeting of international physicians that points to high sugar concentrations found in popular drinks like Monster and Red Bull contributing to rapid blood vessel compromise.

New data released from a study involving over 40 subjects in their twenties has shown that as few as a single energy drink contributes to endothelial deficiency. These finding are backed by a 2015 Mayo Clinic Study .

The study also found that youths between the ages of 12-17 drink energy drinks regularly.