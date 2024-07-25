Idaho Drastically Needs a Change in Wildfire Management

Give Wildlands firefighters some credit. They’ve managed to control the spread of the Bench Lake Fire near Stanley. They’ve greatly increased containment over one day.

Much of the smoke we’re experiencing is coming from eastern Oregon. The state has nearly as much acreage burning as Washington, Idaho, and California combined. The eastern counties of Oregon are dominated by conservatives, with concerns generally ignored by the liberals in Salem.

Cliff Bentz, the 72-year-old Republican who represents the people on the common sense side of the state, blames forest management policies that have been promoted by Lefty and Greenies. That’s why the land they claim to love is going up in flames.

The same policies are in place here, and with another round of thunderstorms on the way, our chances increase for new fires and the serious threat one or more could get out of control.

A change is needed in our approach, but the current administration in Washington owes fealty to the green lobby and tree-hugging extremists. All the more reason to promote change in November. It won’t happen overnight, but Donald Trump is the bogeyman according to the apparatchiks working in the Deep State. Send him back to the White House, and give him Capitol Hill, and we can begin to save our lands.

I came across a video that makes the case for restoring sanity when it comes to land management as if the federal government even has a role at all. You can listen by clicking here This isn’t complicated!

Get our free mobile app